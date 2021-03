TVNews presents “El Makinon”, the new hit by Karol G & Mariah Angeliq… a premiere that you cannot miss only on MúsicaNews.

Video Extracted from YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jYEz66J_J4

The entry El Makinon- Karol G, Mariah Angeliq was first published in Music News – The best music, the best news.