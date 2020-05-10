The so-called maker community existed before covid-19, but with the pandemic it has become an alternative channel to provide protection material to professionals at the height of the health crisis. Until then, fab labs – digitally made workshops – were one of the few meeting points for this group of thousands of independent cells, linked by 3D printers. “The maker movement is committed to popular sovereignty in technology, it is horizontal and anti-capitalist,” says Valencian Susana Monteagudo, a cultural promoter specialized in educational issues. During the first days of confinement, he learned that a number of engineers around the world were working on a shared patent respirator. This could be made by anyone with a 3D printer, machines that have their most popular version in the open source model designed by Josef Prusa. Through Telegram and WhatsApp (specifically, from the Urge 3D Printing group, coordinated from the Polytechnic University of Valencia by the professor and researcher and promoter of the Be Maker Festival, Manolo Martínez Torán), Monteagudo, as well as thousands of other volunteers, it was integrated into a community focused on cooperating against the pandemic. “Coronavirusmakers were operating in various autonomous communities and in different cities in each of them. At first they tried to create masks, but, in the absence of guarantees about their safety, they opted to make protective visors, ”he explains.

Makers have the support of companies that give them facilities and materials.

It was enough to have a 3D printer – machines that are now economically affordable – and get PLA filaments, transparent PVC sheets and textile rubbers on the market. Initially, most volunteer artisans paid for the materials out of pocket. But as the initiative was echoed in the networks, donations from individuals also came. “There was a palpable urgency for these materials. A woman who worked in a hospital, who had been unable to go home for days and see her children for fear of infecting them, cryingly asked me for a visor. The parents of many professionals also contacted to show their gratitude to see that we provided safe material for their children ”. When the institutions intervened, the bureaucracy slowed down the production process. For this reason, Monteagudo, who began making 25 daily visors, went to a rebel branch of the initiative, Valencian Resistance in Action (RVA), which continued to produce visors without waiting for approvals.

Now that the hospital collapse has begun to subside and some of the necessary material has been arriving on planes on official routes, the makers continue to work. “There is still a lack of stock of materials to manufacture and donations have fallen because, as institutions participate, it seems that private contributions are no longer necessary.” Homemade initiatives continue to be proposed on the coronavirusmakers website, such as a die to manufacture a textile mouthpiece. The maker community continues to contribute its most valuable weapon: solidarity. “At least this will have served to make free culture more valued. We cannot license everything. Not everything should be sold. There are things that must be shared above economic interests.

