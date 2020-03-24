Bigstock

59 percent of fans prefer to approach a brand related to their sports preferences, that speaks to the power of sports marketing in the world.

Although investment in Mexico is concentrated in soccer soccer squads – because they result in exposure to high levels – the truth is that it is not the only space in which they can obtain benefits and a means to connect with viewers, since there are other sports that are not saturated.

The clearest example is baseball. It is the second most watched sport in the United States, only behind professional American football. While in MexicoMore than 5 million people declare to practice the sport regularly, making it the third most popular sport.

According to data from El Economista, baseball fans see an average of 3.3 games a week and buy at least two products per year. Hence, sport has great potential for companies.

That is why it is not surprising that Big leagues return to Mexico, by the hand of Grupo Multimedios, after the Dodgers-Padres series this 2018 at the home of the Sultans, in Monterrey.

Fans of New Sultanes will have preference to purchase the series of tickets for the six games to be held during 2019, starting on September 10.

The meetings will consist of:

Preseason

March 9-10

Arizona vs. Colorado

Regular season

April 13-14

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati

May 4-5

Houston vs. Anaheim

