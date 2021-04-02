“The main thing is that you enjoy, we are privileged”

04/02/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Marcelino Garcia Toral, Athletic Club coach, revealed that the last message he will send to his players before facing the Cup final against Real Sociedad this Saturday is “enjoy” because they must feel “privileged” to be able to play this game.

“Those dreams of children when they first put on the Athletic shirt were to first play in the team of their heart and then play in a final. And they are in that beautiful situation and desired by all of us. It is a dream that becomes reality and when it happens you have to enjoy it “explained the coach at the press conference prior to the game.

The Asturian added that during these two weeks of work they have tried, and also believes that they have succeeded, to “give normality to the preparation and control of emotions” to face the appointment “with the illusion, desire and conviction of achieving the victory”.

The Athletic coach also considers that “the key” of the final will be to “master the details” against a Real Sociedad that “plays football well and has a very clear identity with Imanol.” “What is going to decide this game is to specify the scoring opportunities that we have, make good decisions and get as little wrong as possible. If these three circumstances occur we will have victory much closer,” he said.

On the other hand, Marcelino acknowledged that “the first memory” that came to mind when entering La Cartuja is “the moment of happiness” that they lived in January when Athletic won the Super Cup at the Sevillian stadium, although he stressed that this success “is history”.

“We have to focus our attention on playing this game according to what we have prepared and our idea of ​​the game and try to put all the means to have the right, the daring and enough initiative to win”, He said.

“Each one will try to put their idea from the tactical point of view. The game can be long and the physical will be important. And controlling the emotional state will also be important. Whoever dominates these three aspects and has the right moment will be the one who takes the Cup, “reflected the Villaviciosa coach.

Marcelino, finally, assured that the internationals Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez have returned “perfect” of the national team and does not believe at all that it is a handicap that both played the full game last Wednesday against Kosovo 72 hours before the final, a match in which the realist Mikel Oyarzabal did not participate.

“That they have played so many minutes means that they are important for the national team. Logic says that they will be in the Eurocup and we feel happy. I would rather have two happy and euphoric footballers for having played a lot than disappointed for having played little or nothing” , he concluded.