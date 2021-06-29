The main signs that your eyesight is not good

The sight it is, possibly, the sense that we use the most throughout the day. To see the world around us is not only about having good visual acuity, but there are also many other aspects that influence our perception through the eyes. In addition, there are ocular symptoms, which do not affect vision itself, and which can also alert us to a problem.

Symptoms of weak eye health

Pay attention to these signs, which can sometimes be subtle and go unnoticed. That is why routine ophthalmological controls are recommended, where it is possible to detect even the smallest alterations.

Blurry vision

If it is over long distances it is due to myopia, while if it affects near vision it may be hyperopia or presbyopia (“eyestrain”). When it affects both, the most common causes are usually astigmatism (normally present from birth) and waterfalls (especially from the age of 60), although there can also be many other pathologies that cause blurred vision. Consult with your ophthalmologist to rule out serious problems.

Dry eyes

The tear film nourishes, hydrates and oxygenates the cornea. Over the years, due to hormonal changes, environmental factors, certain associated diseases, etc., it may happen that we produce less amount of tear or that it is of poorer quality and evaporates faster from the surface of the eye. This causes dry eyes and can lead to fluctuations in vision.

Color deficit

A type of specialized cells in our retina target distinguish the colors Primary for the brain to do the rest, but genetic factors (as occurs in color blindness) or accidents can cause them to lose some of their functionality. If the affectation is severe, it can have a significant impact on our quality of life.

Eye pain

The cornea is one of the most sensitive tissues in the entire body, so small erosions from a speck of dust or contact lenses can be very painful. Likewise, pain in the eye can also be associated with inflammation in different ocular structures or acute attacks of glaucoma that can be very serious. Therefore, it is one of the symptoms that requires an emergency visit to the ophthalmologist.

Itching and stinging

The conjunctivitis, especially of an allergic type, is a disease closely linked to itching and stinging in the eyes. Different types of infections can also cause this discomfort, as well as contact with irritants such as soap or chlorine in swimming pools. Avoid rubbing your eyes and, if it persists, visit your specialist.

Floaters “in the eye

They are small dots that seem to move in front of our eyes. They are usually due to ocular aging and not be serious, but if they appear or increase suddenly, or are accompanied by other signs such as light flashes, we must check if we are facing a retinal detachment, in which case it is essential to detect it and treat it in time.

Reduced visual field

As we lose visual field on the sides, what we know as “tunnel vision” occurs, which becomes more and more narrower each time. The most frequent cause is glaucoma, which at first is a “silent” disease because the center of vision is not affected and it is difficult to perceive this progressive decrease. If it is not controlled early, it gets worse and you can no longer recover what was lost, so it is important to have eye health check-ups from the age of 40.

A spot in the center of vision

It could be about AMD (Age-Related Macular Degeneration) or other diseases that affect the macula or center of the retina. This is the part of the eye that provides us with greater clarity to distinguish faces, read and perform precision tasks, so we must try to keep it healthy and prevent damage as much as possible.

As you can see, there are many problems that can affect your eye health, so we recommend that you have a check-up at the ophthalmologist every so often. This way you can rule out serious illnesses or injuries and enjoy your vision for longer.