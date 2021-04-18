The main shoemaker municipalities of Spain unite against the rise in tariffs of the United States

Related news

The Alicante city of Elche has become this Thursday the national epicenter of the uncertainty and malaise that exists in the footwear and components sector before the announcement of the US government by Joe Biden to increase tariffs on footwear. From the current 10-12.5% ​​it goes to 35-37.5%, as a punishment to the Google rate to which Spain has joined for the technological products of.

Thus, the mayors of the municipalities that host most of the industrial fabric producing footwear in Spain have come together to express their “unequivocal support for the footwear sector, its components, machinery and leather goods”. And to demand, both the Government of Spain and the European Union, measures to solve the problems derived from the economic crisis generated by the pandemic and in the face of the threat of new tariffs.

A total of 17 municipalities of five autonomous communities (Valencian Community, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Basque Country, La Rioja and the Balearic Islands) have responded to the call made by the mayor of Elche, Carlos González, last week, in order to achieve the unity of one of the main manufacturing sectors of the country.

Municipalities and employers

After a blended meeting, an institutional declaration signed by the mayors of these towns has been made public: Elche, Petrer, Villena, Aspe, Monóvar, The Pinós, Vall d’Uixó, Almansa, Fuensalida, Caravaca de la Cruz, Inca, Ciutadella, Alaior, Ferreries, Es Migjorn Gran and Arnedo. It is also signed by the Consell Insular de Minorca.

Together with the council members, they have participated in the meeting as representatives of the employer Marian Cano, president of Avecal and FICE, and Manuel Román, president of the Association of Components AEC. The mayor of Economic Promotion of Elche, Carles Molina, also attended.

“Today we are attending a historic summit of the shoe-producing municipalities in Spain,” declared the mayor of Elche, of the PSPV-PSOE, who has clarified that they have met in the city of Elche the municipalities that produce 90% of the national footwear.

“Footwear, components, leather goods … constitute a sector that not only generates employment and wealth, but also gives us identity as municipalities and is part of the image of the image of modernity and the Spain brand,” added Carlos González.

Aids

The institutional declaration signed today unanimously reflects “unequivocal support for the footwear sector, its components, machinery and leather goods, especially at a time when companies in the sector are beginning the path of recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Along with this, the mayors ask the Government of Spain to modify the Royal Decree-Law 5/2021, of March 12, of extraordinary measures to support business solvency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ask that “so as to include the CNAE National Codes of Economic Activities of companies belonging to the footwear industry sector and the sector of the components and machinery industry for footwear and leather goods, thus enabling their access to the lines of aid promoted in this Royal Decree and to be beneficiaries of the same ”.

The “Government of Spain to carry out as many actions as necessary to avoid the imposition of new tariffs by the United States on European Union products. In particular footwear and their components and machinery, in response to the recent ‘taxes on digital services’ that have been implemented by Spain and other European countries ”.

Expectations

Carlos González has highlighted as positive the movement announced by the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, according to which the Government opens the possibility of incorporating different sectors of activity into the scope of protection of Royal Decree 5/2021.

“All of us present here have seen it as a possibility to solve one of the two main problems that currently threaten the footwear industry,” said the mayor of Elche.

Marian Cano, on behalf of the employers, thanked the invitation to participate in this summit and added that “we understand that it has been a more than necessary and very profitable initiative due to the declaration that has been unanimously accepted by all municipalities”.

Along the same lines, the mayor of Elda, Rubén Alfaro (also from the PSPV-PSOE) thanked the mayor of Elche for this call. In Alfaro’s opinion, “this meeting has been very positive and I believe that this forum should have continuity to share experiences between the different autonomous communities that we are represented here.”