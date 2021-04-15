The main rival of the Kindle is on sale today: it is the Kobo Clara HD and Amazon sells it for € 109 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best e-book readers is at a pretty low price today on Amazon, and it’s not a Kindle, but one of the cheapest Rakuten Kobo models.

There is life beyond the Kindle, and although these ebook readers overwhelmingly dominate the market, there are other brands that sell models that at least are at their height in terms of performance.

One of them is Kobo, which with the Clara HD stands up to the Kindle Paperwhite, its most immediate equivalent in the Amazon catalog. Of course, right now the Kobo reader is much cheaper: it costs only 109 euros for the 129 euros of the Paperwhite.

Ebook reader with a backlit 6-inch screen and 8 GB of storage to load all your favorite books. It has WiFi and access to the Kobo eBooks store to download news.

It is still curious that this offer on the Kobo Clara HD comes from Amazon, a store that always tends to prioritize its own devices, and it is also a product that is managed and shipped directly by Amazon, not by an external seller.

This ebook reader has a backlit screen and 8GB of storage, more than enough to store thousands of books in any type of format, one of the decisive advantages of the Kobo and of practically any eReader that is not a Kindle.

With ePub compatibility, makes it much easier to send your own books and documents to your reader, without having to convert them to the Mobi format, the one used by Amazon readers, strongly linked to their online store.

What’s more, An advantage of the Kobo is that you can leave the reading on your eReader and resume it on your mobile through its application, for example if you run out of battery or simply if you have left the device at home.

Depending on the use you give it, the battery life will vary, although with a single charge you will have a minimum of several weeks according to the brand itself.

As the price is higher than 29 euros, you can buy it and receive it at home for free, even if you don’t have Amazon Prime. If you have it, the better for you, because in this case it will reach you much faster, so you may be interested in signing up for the free trial month without permanence.

There are other models that have light on the screen and that are worth it, although with this discount few surpass it in value for money.

