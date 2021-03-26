The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, March 25 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The police released new images of the moment when one of the two accused of drugging, raping and robbing a woman who died in her hotel room in Miami Beach was arrested. Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both from North Carolina, are being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

2.- A Fort Lauderdale police officer faces charges, accused of sending photos of sexual content to a minor. Louis Walsh, 29, is charged in addition to having an online sexual conversation, with whom he believed was a minor, but was actually a detective. The accused officer also worked for two schools, one of them Catholic.

3.- From Monday, another no-appointment vaccination center will open in Hialeah, which will run until April 1 at Babcock Park, on 6th Street and East Fourth Avenue. It will serve firefighters, educators and people over 50 from 9 in the morning. From that same day, those over 40 can also be vaccinated in centers operated by the county, according to the mayor of Miami-Dade.

4.- A Hispanic man accused of negligence in the care of a disabled elderly woman was in court. According to the report, Omar González Siles, 68, left the 73-year-old woman, without access to water, food and medical assistance, in northwest Miami. The woman was found dirty and with injuries and cuts on her legs, arms and belly.

5.- The meringue Elvis Crespo received the coronavirus vaccine together with his wife, Maribel Vega, to the rhythm of his success ‘Suavemente’. The Puerto Rican singer sang the song to please the medical staff who recognized him instantly. Crespo recorded the moment and shared it on social networks.