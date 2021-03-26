The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, March 15 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- After a wave of disorder in recent days in Miami Beach, the authorities significantly increased the police presence in the streets. The mayor said there will be no tolerance for those who break the rules. This weekend, authorities made dozens of arrests and police will work 24-hour shifts to ensure everyone’s safety.

2.- Starting today, people 60 years of age or older will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Meanwhile, a new permanent vaccination center opens today in Hialeah’s Bucky Dent Park, where 200 vaccines would be administered per day. Governor Ron DeSantis expects the state to receive 175,000 new doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon.

3.- The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will continue its work as a testing and vaccination center against COVID-19. The authorities asked for patience because according to the new directives, people over the age of 60 are already eligible, so an increase in the influx of the public is expected.

4.- In Broward, 500 people were vaccinated at the chen senior medical center, in North Lauderdale and Tamarac. More than 40 doctors, nurses and volunteers participated in the vaccination event on Saturday and Sunday, to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

5.- Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez announced that they are still together and that they are still ‘J-Rod’, despite rumors that they had ended their engagement and their 4-year relationship. Reports say that the crisis they are going through has nothing to do with a third person and alleged infidelity.