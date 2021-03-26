The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday March 16 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A man was shot dead at 2365 Pine Tree Drive, in Miami Beach, adding to the violence unleashed on the beach during this spring break. So far, 164 arrests and more than 1,500 tickets have been reported to drivers. Two officers have been injured and many refuse to wear masks and avoid crowds.

2.- A small plane that was trying to land at North Perry Airport, in Pembroke Pines, crashed into a moving truck. The two occupants of the aircraft lost their lives, while a mother and her young son were rescued from the van and transported to the hospital, where the child died.

3.- The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, appointed Cuban Art Acevedo as the city’s police chief. Acevedo was the chief of the Houston police, a department with more than 5,000 employees, compared to the 1,400 he will supervise in Miami. He was previously in Austin and on the California Highway Patrol. Suarez called him the best police chief in the United States.

4.- One of the most popular dating apps in the world is adding a background check feature to its platform in the United States. By the end of the year, Tinder will allow users to view public record information for their prospective appointments using their name or phone number. With this, they seek to reduce the risk of sexual violence against their users.

5. A one-year-old German Shepherd puppy who survived being thrown from a Daytona Beach motel balcony last year is one step closer to finding his forever home. ‘Miracle’ will be adopted by a retired military man after a judge removed custody from its original owner.