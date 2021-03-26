The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday March 17 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The community of Pembroke Pines declared itself alarmed, where a truck was hit by a plane that was trying to land at North Perry Airport. The accident caused the death of the two occupants of the aircraft and a four-year-old boy who was traveling in the vehicle with his mother, who suffered injuries. In the last five years, 14 accidents have been reported in that area.

2.- Today the more than 70 residents of a mobile home park in Florida City must be evicted. The 15-acre land, which still belongs to the city, was sold for $ 6.8 million for the construction of a residential and commercial complex but, according to the mayor, the sale cannot go through until the land is vacant. Activists await a judge’s decision.

3.- From this Thursday until Tuesday the 23rd, the itinerant vaccination centers in Miami-Dade, supported by FEMA, will be relocated. One will be at Charles Hadley Park and the other at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Both have up to 500 vaccinations a day and operate on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4.- People over 60 years of age who cannot leave their homes will now be able to receive the vaccine at home. You just need to make an appointment by sending an email to homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com with your name and phone number and they will call you to confirm. You can also call (866) 779-6121.

5.- The golfer Tiger Woods left the hospital and is recovering at home after the car accident he suffered last month, which forced him to undergo an extensive operation for the multiple fractures in his right leg. He says he is grateful for the support of his fans and the hospital staff.