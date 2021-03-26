The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, March 18 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- St. Patrick’s Day passed without incident in Miami Beach, which reinforced security with officers from Coral Gables and Miami-Dade. The authorities seek to guarantee citizen security, due to the high rates of violence in recent weeks.

2.- The vaccination centers supported by FEMA will no longer administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for now they will only use the Pfizer vaccine and will accept airport workers. In addition, residents over 60 who cannot leave home will be vaccinated at home. For the appointment, you can write to homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com or call (866) 779-6121.

3.- A judge gave residents of a mobile home park in Florida City more time to stay in their homes. More than 100 families who must leave in less than a week say they deserve financial help to relocate. The city sold the land to build a residential and commercial complex.

4.- If you have debts and received the third deposit of the economic stimulus, you could lose it because the plan approved in Congress was not protected from embargoes. So if a collector has filed a lawsuit against someone, the money can be withdrawn from the bank. Experts recommend that as soon as you receive the money, you withdraw it or make a transfer to another account.

5.- The Colombian singer Camilo celebrated his 27 years performing ‘Ropa cara’ on the program The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, from the NBC network, a stage that few Latinos have stepped on. The interpreter thanked being in the show where the greats of the show are presented.