The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday, March 19 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- There is concern because the vaccination rate in Miami-Dade has decreased in recent days, although there are some exceptions, such as a vaccination center in Hialeah that from today will double the number of daily doses, with 400 vaccines. The center is located in Bucky Dent Park at 2250 West 60th Street.

2.- Miami-Dade will once again fine those who do not wear a mask or do not follow emergency orders due to COVID-19, including the curfew. According to police, civil citations will be issued after reviewing Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent order to cancel all fines for violating local coronavirus orders.

3.- The federal emergency agency FEMA announced that it will help pay funeral expenses related to the coronavirus. The aid will be available from April but it is recommended that those interested gather the necessary documentation. The death must have occurred in the United States and the death certificate must specify that the cause of death was COVID-19.

4.- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked the CDC for a plan to safely reopen cruise ship navigation. He suggested July 4 as the date to restart the operations of this industry, essential for the local economy and the employment of thousands of people. He further stated that the Port of Miami is ready for its total reopening.

5.- Singer Luis Fonsi assures that he can surpass the success of ‘Despacito’ with his new single ‘Vacío’, which he performs alongside urban singer Rauw Alejandro. He said the theme came up one day when he was composing at home with a guitar and the chords reminded him of the great success of Son by Four ‘A puro dolor’, by singer-songwriter Omar Alfanno.