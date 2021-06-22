The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, June 22 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The shortage of pilots, maintenance problems, bad weather and a large flow of passengers led American Airlines to cancel 390 flights. And from July 2-15, American expects to cancel 50 to 80 daily flights. Demand skyrocketed in the aftermath of the pandemic, just as airlines laid off workers or offered them early retirement plans.

2.- There are new details of the shooting against a Postal Service truck in Florida City. When the driver tried to escape, the subject fired an assault rifle at the roof of the vehicle. Subject surrendered when SWAT team reached the house where he had barricaded himself. Now he could face federal charges for attacking a postal service employee.

3.- After a joint investigation by the police and the FBI, it was ruled out that the hitting of two people during the gay pride parade in Wilton Manors was a hate crime. The accident, which left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, was caused by an older man who lost control of his vehicle. The driver was not charged.

4.- Hialeah began receiving applications for the housing plan 8 waiting list. It can only be done online at hialeahhousing.org. If you need help, go to public libraries. You can submit your application until Monday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m. The application allows you to enter the draw for the waiting list, where some 2,500 applications will be chosen at random.

5.- Former baseball player Alex Rodríguez rented a luxurious mansion valued at $ 5 million, just 3 minutes from Jennifer López’s on Long Island. Rodríguez says she is attached to the Hamptons because of the fun summer she spent there with her daughters during the pandemic.