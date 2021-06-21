The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, June 21 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a police sergeant in the parking lot of a Home Depot at 7899 Flagler Street. One person was with a shopping cart and merchandise that he had apparently stolen. While trying to escape on a black Honda, they threatened to run over the policewoman, who shot her.

2.- Hialeah residents can request forms for the affordable housing program known as plan 8. The forms will be accepted until June 28 at 11:59 pm. and they will enter a lottery system. Up to 2,500 applications will be accepted. For more information visit: hialeahhousing.org.

3.- A truck ran over two people during the Stonewall parade in Wilton Manors over the weekend. One of them died and another is recovering in hospital. The police called it a tragic accident and not a hate crime. The driver, a 77-year-old man, was participating in the parade and for reasons that have not yet been determined, he accelerated his vehicle.

4.- This will be the last week that Floridians will receive the additional $ 300 in federal unemployment assistance, after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would withdraw from the federal program. Unemployed people will still be able to receive $ 275 a week in state unemployment benefits.

5.- The singer Wisin announced that he is expecting his fourth child since his wife Yomaira Ortiz is in the fourth month of pregnancy and the baby is expected to be born in November. The couple said that the loss of their daughter Victoria at 30 days of birth was one of their most difficult moments and today life makes up for them with a new blessing in their lives.