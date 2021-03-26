The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday March 22nd and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Starting today, Monday, people over 50 years of age will be able to get vaccinated in Florida, they only need a driver’s license or identification to prove their age and that they are residents of the state. If you don’t have it, you can submit a rental agreement or a utility bill. An appointment is not required at FEMA vaccination sites, but at state-run centers such as Hard Rock Stadium.

2.- South Beach returned to register riots over the weekend, with an agglomerated crowd while the authorities reinforced security measures and tried to clear the tourist circuit of Ocean Drive. The city imposed a curfew and closure of access roads until April 4.

3.- Starting next Monday, March 29, the city of Miami will begin accepting applications for a new emergency rental assistance program that will also provide financial assistance to pay for services such as electricity and water and sewer. See here the requirements and fill out an application.

4.- Gasoline prices have skyrocketed to levels we have not seen in years. Apparently, it is because little by little everything returns to normal and the economic recovery is beginning to be seen. The current average in the country is $ 2.88 per gallon, 20 cents more than in February.

5.- Facebook announced that it will launch a new Instagram for children under 13 years of age, after numerous reports and claims of harassment against adolescents in the application. Instagram says it wants to ensure a safe experience for them. Facebook has already launched previous products aimed at children, such as Messenger Kids, available for more than three years in several countries.