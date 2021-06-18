The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday June 18 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A man is detained after an incident that left a person shot in Sweetwater, near Florida International University. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz, but in the area of ​​NW 136th Avenue and 9th Street he was detained. At the moment the relationship between the two people is unknown.

2.- The CDC lowered the alert level for cruise travel, with which the agency recommends that only people who are not vaccinated should avoid this type of trip. In addition, they suggest taking a COVID-19 test one to three days before the crossing, even if you are vaccinated.

3.- They denied bail to Rubén Yamil Galarza, 35, accused of attempted premeditated murder against a man who, according to the police, he hit with a bat on the head. It happened Tuesday at Northwest 11th Avenue and 2nd Street. The defendant denied knowing of the fact, but in his house they found the bat and traces of blood.

4.- The Mayor of Hialeah will announce today the opening of the waiting list for the housing program known as “Plan 8”. The city will use a random lottery system to select 2,500 people from all previously submitted forms. All applicants must meet income and eligibility requirements to be admitted.

5.- After days leaving clues on social networks, the singers Karol G, J Balvin and Nicky Jam confirmed their musical collaboration, along with other artists, in the new version of ‘Poblado Remix’, a song that alludes to the popular and exclusive neighborhood of Medellín where the video was recorded.