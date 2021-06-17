The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday June 17 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A shooting in Davie left a serious suspect in the hospital. Two policemen are on administrative leave because, according to the report, they shot and wounded the suspect, who opened fire on them. It happened in Park City West, where a domestic incident and the shooting of the man into an unoccupied vehicle had been reported.

2.- A therapist was accused of jewelry theft while in session with an elderly woman in Coral Gables. According to the police, Delma Balladares would have done the same several times. The value of the jewels exceeds $ 1,600 and the authorities believe that there may be other victims, so they ask that anyone with information contact xxxx

3.- Governor Ron DeSantis invalidated any fines related to the pandemic imposed in Florida. The measure nullifies infractions of people and establishments. A law also comes into effect on July 1 that reduces the ability of local governments to execute emergency orders.

4.- The Federal Congress approved the proclamation of June 19 as a holiday. The bill passed the House of Representatives with 415 votes in favor and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it on Saturday. June 19 marks the end of slavery in the United States. The bill had strong bipartisan support, both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

5.- The famous Cuban-American music producer Emilio Estefan received the keys to Broward County from Mayor Steve Geller. The two met to discuss the film industry and the creation of a county film commission to help bring high-paying jobs and economic development to this area of ​​South Florida.