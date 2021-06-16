The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday June 16 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Bad weather left flooding and storm damage in Miami-Dade and Broward. A home in Oakland Park caught fire after being struck by lightning, but no one was injured. Davie and Lauderhill were some of the worst hit cities. Flooding and downed trees were also reported, due to winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

2.- Authorities are investigating a possible shooting at an apartment in Miami Beach. It happened on Meridian Avenue and Fifth Street, where authorities established a wide perimeter. Police tactical teams arrived on the scene and arrested a man, after asking residents to remain in their homes. No injuries were reported.

3.- In Tallahassee, the way was cleared to expand the Dolphin Expressway. If built, the so-called Kendall Parkway widening would ease the county’s 60,000 traffic. Opponents of the expansion argue that a new highway would destroy the wetlands that help replenish the county’s underground drinking water supply.

4.- The confrontation between Miami Beach and one of its most emblematic hotels continues. The city said it will appeal a court decision that ruled in favor of the Clevelander Hotel, which filed a lawsuit to be able to sell alcohol until 5 a.m. The city voted last month to ban the sale of alcohol starting at 2 a.m.

5.- Disney World announced the return of its spectacular fireworks at Magic Kingdom and Epcot from July 1. In addition, visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may be without a mask in the parks, except when using Disney transportation.