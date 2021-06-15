The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday June 15 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Bad weather caused damage in some cities in South Florida. In Pompano Beach, two workers were close to being struck by lightning, while in Davie heavy rains wreaked havoc on homes and schools. There were some downed trees and damage to structures from the rain and high winds.

2.- Miami-Dade began accepting new applications to the emergency rental assistance program for county resident tenants who demonstrate that they are unable to pay their rent due to the financial impact of COVID-19. More information here.

3.- Another deadly shooting is under investigation in Palm Beach County. It happened yesterday afternoon on I-95 southbound near Boynton Beach. Authorities say someone opened fire from a Lexus, killing one man and wounding three others. The motive for the crime is still unknown.

4.- Broward Public Schools will distribute free meals during the summer. All students up to 18 years of age are eligible. Food can be picked up on foot or in a car and locations vary according to the location of the schools, for more details visit this page.

5.- The Immigration and Citizenship Service announced a new process to give undocumented victims of crimes in the country access to a work permit while they collaborate with the investigation. These immigrants would be eligible to apply for the U Visa, which can give them a path to permanent residence.