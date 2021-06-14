The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, June 14 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A man was arrested in Tamiami and accused of hitting an old man with a shopping cart until he was in serious condition. The incident occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound, between 122nd Avenue and Southwest 8th Street. The suspect was identified as Dexter McQueen, 36, who is being held on a $ 5,000 bond.

2.- A woman was run over in Miami Beach when she was riding an electric skateboard. According to police, the victim was hit by a vehicle at 10th Street and Alton Road, causing her to fall into the inside lane where she was hit by a black sedan. The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Now authorities are looking for one of the drivers who fled the scene.

3.- Today is World Blood Donor Day and the Red Cross suffers from a severe shortage due to the high number of cases due to trauma, organ transplants and surgeries. Starting today through June 30, blood donors will receive a $ 5 Amazon gift card in the mail. People vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to donate blood and platelets.

4.- A batch of Freshpet brand dog food is withdrawn from the market due to salmonella contamination. They are the one pound Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe bags with an expiration date of October 30. The affected lot was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as Target stores in Arizona and California. For a refund call (866) 789-3737.

5.- A young man who was in the front row of the final of the Roland Garros tournament received the gift of his life when Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gave him the racket with which he had won one of the four most important tournaments in the world, after beat Greek Stefano Tsitsipas in the final.