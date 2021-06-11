The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday, June 11 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Police identified Timothy J. Wall, 55, as the man who shot and killed a woman and her 23-month-old grandson inside a Palm Beach County Publix. Police said one of the supervisors raised the alert as soon as he heard the first shot and 50 people immediately evacuated the premises. The reason is still unknown.

2.- Two passengers sharing a cabin on a Celebrity cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven passengers who were in contact with them are quarantined in their rooms and await the results of their examinations. The shipping company ensures that its entire crew is vaccinated, as are the passengers, who had to show a negative test before boarding.

3.- A 19-year-old young man was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run on Old Dixie Highway and Southwest 296th Street. Marcus Pradere is accused of the death of Rolando Rodríguez, who was riding an electric skateboard when he was hit by a car. The defendant faces charges for leaving the site of a fatal accident.

4.- The Miami police have a new tool to catch suspects without the excessive use of force. Mayor Francis Suárez himself was lent himself for a test of the “ball wrap”, which throws a rope from a distance that immobilizes the suspect without hurting him. This device will be used on people who are intoxicated or in a mental health crisis.

5.- The Spanish singer and dancer Diego El Cigala was released after being arrested for alleged gender violence. The arrest took place in a hotel in Madrid, after a complaint from his partner for physical and psychological abuse. His release was agreed without any precautionary measure, personal or property.