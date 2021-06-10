The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, June 10 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The Citizenship and Immigration Service decided to extend the duration of the work permit to two years, either when it is requested for the first time or by renewal. The agency also made changes that could ease the residency process, following President Joe Biden’s executive order to encourage the path to citizenship.

2.- Outdoor restaurants could be terminated by an executive action by Governor Ron DeSantis eliminating emergency orders as of July 1. County leaders say they disagree with this decision, but cities such as Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Doral will be able to apply for the permits but without it being considered an emergency.

3.- Archaeologists in Miami monitor the demolition of a property in Brickell where prehistoric artifacts have been discovered that could contribute to the knowledge of the Tequesta. Under what was a parking lot that was built in 1972, points, pins, pierced shark teeth, and items dating from the 19th century were found.

4.- The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will offer 500 jobs at its headquarters in Hollywood, in a great job fair on Monday, June 14, from 11 am to 1 pm. Those chosen will receive a bonus of $ 300 after 90 days of employment, among other benefits.

5.- The singer Camilo announced his first musical tour of the United States next October and ending on December 3 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The popular Colombian interpreter will present the ‘Mis Manos Tour’ in Miami on October 21 and 22. Tickets are now on sale.