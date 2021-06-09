The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday June 9 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Miami-Dade unanimously approved the “Peace and Security” plan to reduce gun violence that affects the county. The millionaire project will focus on teenagers with legal problems. With this initiative, the police also hope to monitor social media.

2.- Miami-Dade police are looking for suspects of fatally shooting two young men in the Brownsville area. The victims, Lucretia Braithwaite and Johnnie Dixson Jr, were 19 years old and according to police, they were shot from another moving car causing them to hit a fence.

3.- A Hialeah man was arrested in Marathon and charged with illegally transporting gasoline in a boat he was towing with a van. According to the police, it was about 220 gallons of gasoline. He also carried a hose, floats and two refrigerators with water, hydrating drinks and food, as well as a ski mask, a satellite phone and a GPS.

4.- If you have a virtual assistant at home like Alexa or cameras and lights from the Ring system, without knowing it, perhaps you could be sharing your Wi-Fi network with your neighbors. This is due to a new amazon feature called “Sidewalk”, which is activated automatically but carries potential privacy risks. See here how to disable it.

5.- Brad Pitt returns as producer on a film about Harvey Weinstein, which will tell the story of how two reporters discovered the story of abuse and sexual misconduct of the movie mogul, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.