The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, June 8 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Authorities arrested three teenagers linked to the shooting during a party in Kendall that left three dead and five injured. The young men, including a 17-year-old boy, appeared in court on Monday. According to police, the teens now facing attempted murder charges had a dispute with another Florida City group.

2.- It is expected that the sale of alcohol will soon return until 5 in the morning in South Beach, after a judge ruled that the reduction of the hours is not legal because it is a violation of the zoning rules. The magistrate said the city needs the approval of five of the seven commissioners to make that change that had previously been approved by only four.

3.- More than 36 million families that earn less than $ 150,000 a year will receive up to $ 300 per month for each child under six years of age and up to $ 250 for each child from 6 to 17 years old. Payments are due July 15 and the IRS is notifying eligible individuals based on their tax returns.

4.- The city of Hialeah announced that it will open applications for the Plan 8 housing waiting list. Applications will begin to be accepted from June 21 at 8 a.m. to June 28 at 11:59 p.m. Applications will only be accepted virtually through the hialeahhousing.org page.

5.- Jennifer López signed an exclusive agreement with Netflix to make films, series and documentaries produced and starred by her, which will also be directed by female talents. The star is already working on two feature films scheduled for 2022.