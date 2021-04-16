The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday April 16 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Broward police shot and killed a man who lunged at officers with a knife he was using to cut himself. The events occurred in a shopping center in North Lauderdale. The man was admitted to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

2. A 31-year-old Hispanic man was arrested, allegedly responsible for shooting two people in Hialeah Gardens. A resident said the attacker passed by shooting for no apparent reason, wounding a woman and a man, both 54 years old. He had previously shot his own pet in Hialeah.

3. The young California tourist who mysteriously disappeared from the Bayside Mall appeared. According to police, Angela Morrisey called 911 from Medley, in northwest Miami Dade, from where she was taken to the hospital. The 23-year-old had not appeared since March 28.

4. Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran wants to eliminate the mandatory use of masks in schools by next school year. The request was made through a letter to the Miami-Dade and Broward districts, which announced their intention to return to classes in a traditional way in the fall.

5. One of the most emotional moments of the Latin American Music Awards gala had as its protagonist Ozuna, who with tears in his eyes and very emotional, received the special Extraordinary Evolution award from his grandmother.