The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, March 23 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- The riots, fights and uncontrolled spring break have put Miami Beach in check and have also caused economic havoc on businesses in the entertainment area of ​​Ocean Drive and Collins and Washington avenues. More than 1,000 arrests, seized weapons and thousands of fines are reported.

2.- With violence, gunshots and injuries ended a mixed martial arts fighting match in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County. The origin of this pitched battle apparently was the decision of the judges in one of the eight bouts of the evening. In a video, a woman is seen violently throwing a chair that hit one of the judges in the face.

3.- Two young men of 21 and 24 years old were arrested and accused of drugging, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman who was found by the semi-naked police in her room at the Albion Hotel in Miami Beach, where they declared her dead. The suspects were caught on surveillance video and both were denied bail.

4.- The Treasury Department announced that the second round of funds from the economic stimulus is already underway and that a large part will arrive in a paper check or prepaid debit card, although direct deposits to bank accounts will also continue to arrive. You can check when the money will arrive on this page from the IRS.

5.- Daniela Jordan, 18 years old, dedicated a rap to the freedom of Cuba. In the video posted on social networks, the teenager is seen shooting rhymes against the ‘old green cowards’ of the dictatorship and asking: ‘when are we going to get out of sadness and poverty?’ The letter is a call to express discontent against the repressive system that the island lives.