The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, April 15 and these are the main news of the day:

1. A shooting report sparked an intense police mobilization in Hollywood. Police units and the SWAT team established a wide perimeter around 16th Avenue and Harrison Street. Witnesses at the scene said someone had threatened to shoot the uniformed men.

2. A man in his 30s who was run over in Little Havana is at Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred on 8th avenue between southwest 6th and 8th streets, the driver fled. The victim was struck after crossing the street near a bus stop.

3. Police released surveillance footage of the young man who was shot dead in Hialeah Gardens. It is about Mathew Stringer, 21 years old. The shooting, near a Home Depot, left two other people injured. The man who fired the shots fled the scene.

4. Serious charges are facing Leonardo Raxach, 19, who caused a police chase on the I-95 highway on Friday. He is charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and other controlled substances, trafficking in LSD and ecstasy, escaping the police, speeding, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

5. Telemundo today presents the Latin American Music Awards 2021, from the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Maluma, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Juanes, Pitbull, Camilo and Carlos Vives, are some of the artists who will make you dance. The red carpet starts at 7pm. The awards will be presented by Jacky Bracamontes and William Levy.