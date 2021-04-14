The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday April 14 and these are the main news of the day:

1. One dead and two injured left a shooting in Hialeah Gardens. Cell phone video shows a bloody man on the pavement and two other wounded, who were admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A bearded black man was seen fleeing the scene.

2. The race to vaccinate all Americans against the coronavirus suffered a setback. Six women who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed blood clots. Federal authorities called for a pause in the use of those vaccines, while they investigate the relationship.

3. To those who have already received the third economic stimulus check and have minor children, the IRS will send monthly payments for the credit of $ 3,600 for each child under the age of six and $ 3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. It would be received by those with incomes of less than $ 75,000 or $ 150,000 for married couples filing jointly. More details here.

4. Opened another state permanent COVID-19 vaccination center at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. 200 daily doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be administered. No appointment is necessary and Florida residents over 18 will be served between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

5. Colombian artist J Balvin announced through his social networks that ‘The boy from Medellin’ will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 7, a documentary that reveals details about his life, how he has dealt with depression throughout the years, the preparations for his concerts and his journey as one of the most popular Latino performers in the world.