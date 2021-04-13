The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, April 13 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Hard Rock Stadium became South Florida’s first vaccination site to work until 10pm, 7 days a week. There will be 3,000 first doses of Pfizer and 2,000 second doses each day. No appointment is needed but registration on this page is recommended.

2. Seniors in South Florida public schools are already familiar with the tentative schedule for resuming graduations in person. The plan details the time, day, and location of each high school. They will be from June 1 to 9 in Miami-Dade and from June 4 to 10 in Broward, with restrictions due to COVID-19.

3. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo, a 43-year-old doctor, faces two counts of child neglect. According to police, she left her two sons, ages 3 and 11, locked in a running car for nearly an hour while she played at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood. The children were not harmed but the woman was held on a $ 20,000 bond.

4. The federal agency FEMA began accepting requests for financial assistance for funeral expenses related to COVID-19 incurred after January 20, 2020. You can apply by calling (844) 684-6333. It will be attended from Monday to Friday, from 9 in the morning to 9 at night. There is no deadline for submitting applications.

5. Rehearsals for the sixth installment of the Latin American Music Awards have already begun. Karol G and J Balvin are nominated in nine categories each, in addition to Bad Bunny, who is competing for the artist, song, album and collaboration of the year award. For his part, Ozuna was nominated in seven categories and will be honored with the extraordinary evolution award.