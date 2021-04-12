The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, April 12 and these are the main news of the day:

1. The curfew was finally lifted in Miami-Dade County. The mandatory closure between 12 at night and 6 in the morning was imposed last year, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus. The measure forced businesses to close at that time.

2. The Hard Rock Stadium has a new vaccination schedule from today: it will be from 8 in the morning to 10 at night, 7 days a week. The goal is to vaccinate more people, since those over 16 will now be able to get vaccinated at the stadium. FEMA assured that they are putting 3,000 first doses of Pfizer a day and 2,000 of the second.

3. Miami-Dade firefighters managed to contain a fire that forced the evacuation of a building in North Miami Beach. The alarm was activated when smoke began to rise from the roof of the two-story building. The cause of the fire is being investigated but it was confirmed that the structure did not suffer significant damage.

4. What started as an argument in a Fort Lauderdale home ended with gunshots, one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to reports of shooting at this residence on the corner of Johnson Street and 20th Avenue. Investigators say it was domestic violence.

5. A veteran member of the Miami-Beach Police Department is enjoying retirement. It is about Rocky, a police dog who joined the force when he was only 18 months old. Between his missions, he searched for explosives for US presidents and congressmen. At age 11, he will enjoy his days at home with his handler, Sergeant Alex Llaneras.