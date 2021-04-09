The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday, April 9 and these are the main news of the day:

1. The National Association of Families for Safe Schools Stand with Parkland applauded President Joe Biden’s decision to take steps to ensure responsible firearm possession. Among them, the red flag laws, the elimination of ‘ghost weapons’ and the increase of funds for the program of protection against school violence.

2. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the CDC and the federal government to allow cruise ships to resume their activities, after some companies threatened to withdraw their ships from the United States, and others will resume operations in the Bahamas.

3. Miami-Dade police arrested Javontate Richardson, an employee of a juvenile detention center, accused of sexually assaulting a minor. The victim reported it to a specialist and surveillance footage confirmed the incident. The arrest occurred at the Miami Girls Academy.

4. The 17-year-old teenager who died during a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade was identified as Clinton Young. Two other children under the age of 16 remain in the hospital and their condition is unknown. According to the police, a car passed by 223th street and 115th avenue and shot at them.

5. At the age of 99, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, died. The news came directly from Buckingham Palace and from the queen herself, who expressed her deep sorrow at the loss.