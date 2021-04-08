The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, April 8 and these are the main news of the day:

1. A 17-year-old was killed and two more injured in a shooting from a moving car. The shooting took place in the Goulds area, in southwest Miami-Dade. One of the injured is in stable condition at a local hospital, but the condition of the other is unknown. It is also not known if there was any relationship between the victims.

2. An order from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava nullifies eight orders from her predecessor, Carlos Giménez, including a requirement that gym locker rooms be closed and a series of restaurant rules, which could open to the public. 100 percent, with certain restrictions. The mask requirement is maintained for almost all public spaces.

3. If your child is a student in Miami-Dade Public Schools and received a computer for home distance classes, you will be responsible for paying for the repair if the device is damaged in return. For more information visit this school district page or call (305) -995-4357.

4. Starting this week, some people in Florida will receive an extra economic stimulus payment in addition to the $ 1,400 check. Those who received less income in 2020, compared to 2019, are on the list, also those who had a child or have an additional dependent. More information here.

5. A man with diabetes ran about 2,500 miles inside Disney theme parks in California and Orlando to show that his condition has not been a barrier to exercise. Don Muchow, 59, finished the journey with great enthusiasm.