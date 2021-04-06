The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, April 6 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Starting today, everyone 18 years of age and older will be able to come to FEMA vaccination centers to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose from Pfizer. Meanwhile, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported that she will lift the curfew in Miami-Dade on April 12.

Stay up-to-date with all the current news and the latest happening in our community by downloading the Telemundo 51 application for iOS or Android.

2. Now that children ages 16 and 17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the MIami-Dade School District says it is exploring opportunities for its students to receive the vaccine on a voluntary basis. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete a consent form.

Local

miami-dade 1 hour ago

FEMA-supported centers to deliver Johnson & Johnson vaccine

2 hours ago

Miami Regional University students protest call for face-to-face classes

3. A group of students from Miami Regional University in Miami Springs protest because they claim that the educational institution wants to force them to take face-to-face classes, despite restrictive measures due to the pandemic. Students say they prefer classes remotely to prevent contagion.

4. The Norwegian cruise line announced that it plans to require its passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they resume operations. The company made the announcement in an attempt to convince the CDC to allow its ships to begin voyages in July. Cruises have been canceled since March 2020.

5. A dog jumped up and stole the microphone from a Russian journalist presenting a live weather report. The reporter couldn’t help it and had to follow him to retrieve her microphone but then, with a good humor, she said that “the weather was good, even to walk her dog.”