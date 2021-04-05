The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, April 5 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Beginning today, Florida will vaccinate those over 18 years of age and adolescents 16 and 17 years old. Parents must accompany minors and complete and sign the form. And starting Tuesday, 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be administered at Miami Dade College’s north campus and the first dose of Pfizer will be discontinued.

2. The mayor of Hialeah announced that starting today a vaccination site will reopen in that city. This is the temporary center located in Babcock Park, which begins its day this Monday from nine in the morning. The park is located at 651 Avenida 4 del Este.

3. Miami-Dade County will reimburse bus fares as of June 1, after suspending them on March 22, 2020, early in the pandemic emergency, as a way to keep operators going. of isolated buses and passengers to reduce possible infections of the virus.

4. A criminal gang tried to steal several luxury cars from a Miami Beach mansion. Three of the criminals managed to steal a Porsche and a Lamborghini, but a fourth man was injured by a security guard and was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

5. After launching the first three episodes of the television series ‘Dancing with the devil’, Demi Lovato presents the official video of the single that bears the same name, where she recreates what she experienced three years ago, when she was about to die as consequence of an overdose.