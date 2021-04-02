The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday, April 2 and these are the main news of the day:

1.A man identified as José Antonio Cabrera, 58, is in jail accused of taking a 16-year-old teenager home, giving her alcohol and sexually abusing her. Police said surveillance videos and a DNA test helped them in the case. Subject faces charges of sexual assault and contributing to crime.

2. Next Monday, Florida will open eligibility for the coronavirus vaccination to all people over 18 years of age starting on April 5. Little by little the expansion has been reduced in scale. This week it was up to those over 40 who could already receive the vaccine.

3. In Broward, Nova South Eastern University reported that they will return to face-to-face classes on all their campuses by the fall of this year, but will require that all students and employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus before August 1. The university is expected to provide more details on this.

4. In May, your monthly electricity bill will be about four dollars more expensive. For example, if you use 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, you will pay about $ 103. This FPL increase was approved by the Florida Public Utilities Commission to help the company recover after the increase in gas they use to generate electricity.

5. This was a very special Easter celebration that took place on a reef off Islamorada, considered a marine sanctuary. Where dozens of divers dressed up in bunny costumes and went underwater Easter egg hunts in order to raise funds to help local children in need during this pandemic year.