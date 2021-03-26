The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday, March 24 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Without the right to bail, a 24-year-old man is detained, arrested after looking out the window of the kitchen of a house, while touching his private parts. The subject did the same Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, until the owner of the house saw him on the surveillance camera.

2.- The mayor of Hialeah, Carlos Hernández, announced the opening of another vaccination site against the coronavirus, on the east side of the city, which will offer service to people who cannot leave their homes and need to be vaccinated. It was also announced that FEMA mobile sites will be in Sweetwater and Florida City starting today, but only for second doses.

3.- Miami Beach will maintain the curfew and road closures for the rest of spring break due to chaos and violence, which have caused destruction to properties and millionaire losses to the commercial sector. Restaurants must close before 8pm. Afterwards, they can only make home deliveries.

4.- This Friday, March 26, in Doral there will be vaccines against the coronavirus, according to Mayor Juan Carlos Bermúdez. Vaccination will be in accordance with state eligibility standards. Those interested should make an appointment by sending their name, date of birth and telephone number to constituentservices@cityofdoral.com

5.- Walt Disney World will test facial recognition technology at Magic Kingdom park entrances, from March 23 to April 23. The software takes a photo of the visitor’s face and converts it into a unique identification number. There will be special entrance lanes for facial recognition and visitors will be able to choose whether to use them or not.