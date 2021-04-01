The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, April 1 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Mayor Dan Gelber resubmitted a plan to turn Miami Beach into a cultural and arts hub where, among other things, the sale of alcohol is restricted. But since the commission has not approved it, the mayor is now proposing to include the proposal on the November ballot.

2. Governor Ron DeSantis proposed giving a $ 1,000 bonus to Florida public school teachers and principals, using federal funds earmarked for COVID-19. This would be in addition to another $ 3,000 proposal for teachers in kindergarten through grade 12, who have the new certification in Civic Education. The legislature needs to approve them.

3. Jarrel Mackey, 25, was arrested for allegedly following young girls to his school. According to police, Mackey had two outstanding warrants and is now facing charges of trespassing on a Fort Lauderdale school grounds and resisting arrest. The report indicates that he was seen in the morning following several girls.

4. New York became the 16th state to allow recreational marijuana use to those 21 and older. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the law that allows possession of up to 3 grams, although it does not include workplaces or hospitals. Sales will start in a year and a half.

5. After a year without activities due to the pandemic, the patio of the Spanish Cultural Center of Miami will reopen its doors on April 16, from 8 to 11 at night, with a proposal where theater, instrumental music and singing they will occupy three weekends of the month. For more information about the events visit this page.