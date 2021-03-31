The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday, March 31 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Aliex Santiesteban, accused of kidnapping, raping and shooting a minor under 12, showed a bandaged hand after his arrest. According to the police, he said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The defendant would have injured his hand when he shot the boy and would have used the story to cover himself.

2. Today several federal temporary vaccination centers will open. One will be in Miami Beach, one in Homestead, and two in Hialeah for the next four days. One of them will be at Babcock Park on East 6th Street and East 4th Avenue in Hialeah, administering 200 doses per day. It will also offer vaccines to residents who cannot leave their homes.

3. On the sand, on a Fort Lauderdale beach, the body of a man was found. Two people walking on Ocean Drive near Northeast 36th Street saw the body and called the police. So far his identity and cause of death have not been revealed.

4. Governor Ron DeSantis came to South Florida to announce the removal of more than 5 miles of the old Tamiami Highway as part of the Everglades restoration project. That would improve the volume of water flowing south, reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee and increasing freshwater flow by more than 220 billion gallons per year.

5. Pop star Ariana Grande announced that she is joining the new season of NBC’s show ‘The Voice’ to fill the chair that singer Nick Jonas has vacated. The artist was excited and eager to be alongside the other mentors: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.