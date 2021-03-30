The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Tuesday, March 30 and these are the main news of the day:

1. The man suspected of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 12-year-old boy in northwest Miami-Dade was arrested. This is Aliex Santiesteban, 43 years old. The subject approached in a car and would have forced the child to get into the vehicle, where he raped him and shot him in the face. The boy is currently recovering in a hospital.

2. Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that from Monday, April 5, all people over 18 years of age can be vaccinated without any conditions … He declared that vaccination is a private process and that no one can be forced. It announced that it will ban COVID passports and testing requirements for employees and business customers.

3. The administration of President Joe Biden extended the moratorium on eviction of tenants until June 30. To be eligible, couples must earn up to $ 198,000 while single filers must earn up to $ 99,000. They must also show that they have sought help from the government to pay the rent and that it is likely that they are about to be evicted.

4. Jeanette Valle-Tejeda, a Hialeah teacher accused of sexual assault against at least three students, was in court and faces 23 counts of sexual assault. In court, he was forbidden any contact with the victims and must keep more than 500 feet away from them.

5. Singer Kelly Clarkson chose Luis Fonsi to be one of her team’s The Voice mentors. Fonsi will debut on the 20th edition of the NBC network show. The Puerto Rican was part of La Voz on Telemundo, where he demonstrated his versatility. Kelly assured that the singer is a professional and that his presence means a lot to her.