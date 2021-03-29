The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, March 29 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Adults over 40 will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine from today, while from next Monday, April 5, those over 18 will be able to be vaccinated without restrictions. 71 percent of the elderly have already received the dose. The Miami Dade College North Campus site will deliver 500 to 1,200 first doses per day.

2. Starting today, the rent assistance program for Miami residents begins, which covers up to one year of rent to pay their debts, not to exceed $ 2,000 per month. The aid includes the payment of electricity and water. The deadline to make the request will be one month and you can submit it here from 9 am

3. All Miami-Dade County schools are closed for Spring Break and will reopen through Monday, April 5. This break includes students and employees of the school grounds.

4. The authorities captured a man who allegedly shot at Everglades National Park rangers. Although there were no injuries, the incident caused the park’s main road to be closed for safety. The suspect, a 33-year-old white male, shot the rangers for no reason.

5. A 10-year-old Russian boy has great knack for painting cats and dogs. He does it to raise funds for animal shelters. Pavel’s passion began after his cat died. Customers asked him to paint their pets and in return bought food for animal shelters.