The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, March 8 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Hialeah begins its rental assistance program for tenants facing evictions or have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The $ 7 million plan will cover rent, electricity, waste water and gas. Those interested can fill out the application online or at Hialeah City Hall.

2.- The relatives of Mary Stella Gómez, the 45-year-old woman whose remains were found in the courtyard of her husband’s house in Boynton Beach, arrived in South Florida. Roberto Colón, 66, whom the victim had married, was arrested on charges of premeditated murder.

3.- The authorities are investigating the confusion created in a vaccination center in Miami-Dade when some 100 people were allegedly vaccinated without meeting the priority requirements established by the state. It is not yet known how the confusion originated, but federal authorities said only those who are eligible will be served.

4.- You may qualify for a credit with the IRS that would give you up to $ 6,000, if you don’t owe taxes. And, if you owe them, you deduct them from the debt. Married persons must be on the same return and income cannot exceed $ 56,844. Details here.

5.- To celebrate International Women’s Day, Google pays tribute through a video that represents the hands that have opened the doors to generations of heroines, recognizing their legacy in various work, sports and academic activities.