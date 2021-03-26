The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday, March 26 and these are the main news of the day:

1 Dawn in jail Anthony Banderas, the manager of the Waldorf Towers hotel in Miami Beach, whom a young guest accused of having entered her room and groped her breasts. This is in addition to incidents that led the city to declare a state of emergency and a curfew from Thursday to Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

2. Police detained a man, allegedly involved in a shooting at a Miami Dade restaurant. He was arrested 34 blocks south of the “Miwi Café” where the shots were reported. The police have not revealed the identity or motive for the crime. The cafe is near Felix Varela High School, at 10201 Hammocks Boulevard in the city of Kendall.

3. As of this Monday, March 29, those over 40 will be able to get vaccinated in Florida and from April 5, all those over 18 will be able to do so. You can sign up at myvaccine.fl.gov, also this Monday the walk-in vaccination center will open at “Babcock Park, located at 6th Street and Fourth Avenue East of Hialeah. The place will run until April 1.

4. After five days of searching, police captured the man accused of sexually harassing an elderly woman in Miami Beach. This is Miguel Marvin Bravo, 29 years old. The attack occurred on Saturday at Collins Avenue and 38th Street. According to the victim, after following her from a bus to the floor of the building where she lives, he began to kiss her.

5. A ten-year-old boy from central Russia has great knack for painting cats and dogs. He does it to raise funds for animal shelters. Pavel’s passion began after his cat died. Customers asked him to paint their pets and in return bought food for animal shelters.