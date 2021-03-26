The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Monday, March 8 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A suspect in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade ended up behind bars. Authorities found two victims at the scene, a man who died and a woman who was injured. Police investigators established a perimeter of several blocks around the intersection of 17th Avenue and Northwest 73rd and 74th streets.

2.- As of Monday, March 15, those who are 60 years old or older will also be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Demand has dropped because more than 50 percent of seniors in Florida have received at least their first dose. In addition, the Jackson Health System will vaccinate 16 and 17 year olds with high risk diseases.

3.- The City of Hialeah began a program to help low-income tenants who have not been able to pay their rent, water, electricity, gas, and garbage collection. Those interested can fill out the application on the city’s website or look for the form at city hall or the John F. Kennedy Library. For help with the form, call (305) 863-2970.

4.- According to the latest AAA report, gasoline prices are rising rapidly. In Miami-Dade it has risen 25 cents since last month and in Broward the same. Currently, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $ 2.72 per gallon.

5.- The French skunk Pepe le Pew and the mouse Speedy Gonzales were questioned by a New York Times columnist, for allegedly encouraging violence and harassment, helping to popularize the stereotype of the alcoholic and macho man, in addition to generating racist images among children.