The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Wednesday March 10 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- It appears that the vaccination orders of Governor Ron DeSantis on the north campus of Miami Dade College have been disregarded when vaccinating people who are not yet eligible. Meanwhile, in Publix supermarkets they will give priority to teachers, who will also be able to choose which vaccine they prefer.

2.- Relatives of five Cuban rafters who disappeared in the Bahamas ask for help to find them. In total there would be 19 migrants, although the authorities do not clarify whether they belonged to the same group. They left Villa Clara on March 1, but the boat capsized about three miles south of Cayo Sal. Last Thursday they rescued 12 survivors and one deceased.

3.- A 15-year-old teenager will be tried as an adult after being accused of kidnapping a real estate agent at gunpoint and taking him to an ATM to withdraw $ 1,000, and then shooting the victim inside his own car. The body was found inside the vehicle that hit a tree in northwest Fort Lauderdale.

4.- A group of airlines in the United States asked the White House to develop a passport with which travelers can prove that they are negative or that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. They believe that this would help the industry to reactivate travel.

5.- A total of 1,100 people participated in an event at the Ziggo Dome, in Amsterdam, as part of an investigation against the coronavirus. Participants were followed in all their movements and contacts, in an effort to see how the events could be safely reopened to the public.