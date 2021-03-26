The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Thursday, March 11 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- In the coming weeks, the coronavirus vaccine in Florida will be available to everyone over 16 years of age. This, while it was announced that the parking lot of the vaccination center on the north campus of Miami Dade College will now open at 5 in the morning. In addition, two FEMA-funded centers in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs will relocate.

2.- Hialeah Gardens is offering $ 250 in financial aid to 320 low-income families. You must live there, have an individual income of up to $ 25,000 or a family income of $ 50,000 or less. The form to request the aid will begin to be delivered next Wednesday at Westland Gardens Park, at 107 Avenue and 134 Street in Hialeah Gardens.

3.- The vaccination center in Florida City closes, but another one is already operating 4 miles away, in the Homestead Sports Complex, at 1601 Southeast 28th Avenue, with the capacity to vaccinate 250 people per day, At first. Appointments can be made on this page or by calling (305) 614-2014.

4.- The House of Representatives approved the new stimulus package of $ 1.9 billion. Includes checks up to $ 1,400 for individuals with up to $ 80,000 in income, heads of household earning up to $ 120,000, and couples with income up to $ 160,000. It also includes an additional $ 300 a week for unemployment through September.

5.- Instagram released a new version of its application for phones with limited memory. Instagram Lite enables improvements in speed, performance, and responsiveness. It is only available for Android.