The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Today is Friday March 12 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- A Doral woman accused of practicing medicine without a license was released on bail. Alcalira Jiménez was arrested at the place where he allegedly performed cosmetic surgery on Zurlo Vinchenzo, who paid him $ 3,000 but ended up disfigured. The victim will now have to undergo reconstructive surgery.

2.- The mayor of Hialeah, Carlos Hernández, announced the opening of a vaccination center at the Milander Center, located at 4800 Palm Avenue. From 8 in the morning today, people over 65 will be served. They will also vaccinate frontline workers, firefighters, police, education workers and healthcare employees.

3.- An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition, after being attacked by a dog. According to the report, on a visit to relatives in Lauderhill, the little boy went out to play with two other children and the dog followed them. At some point, the animal attacked him.

4.- They arrested a 35-year-old man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. Brody Amir Moazzeni faces charges of impersonating a doctor, drugging a woman and then sexually assaulting her in his Miami Beach apartment, where medically controlled substances were found on him. If you have information on other victims, call (305) 673-7901.

5.- Miami’s gay beach, which for more than 20 years was on 12th Street and Ocean Drive, very close to the former location of the Palace, the iconic South Beach drag venue, has a new location. Now you can find her on 11th Street, with rainbow gay pride flags flying around her.