The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Friday July 16 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- While the protests continue in Cuba, in Hialeah hundreds of Cubans requested Washington’s intervention to stop the brutal military repression of the regime. The protesters, summoned through the mass media and social networks, do not want the protest to falter in Cuba. From the island there is talk of an undetermined number of wounded, detained and dead.

2.- A video shows the special forces of Cuba, which are launched in a group and baton in hand against young protesters. In full view of everyone, they beat a protester to death, who was left lying on the ground. However, the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel insists that there is no repression.

3.- Moments of tension were experienced between the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, and a group of Cubans, most of them women dressed in white, who came to the city hall. The group went to ask local authorities to take the desperate message from the Cubans to President Joe Biden. Tempers flared when the mayor came out to respond to the protesters.

4.- Dozens of families have been displaced in Miami-Dade after a portion of the roof of the Lakeview Gardens condominium collapsed, forcing the total evacuation of the residents of the building. The causes of the collapse are known, although residents have said they were aware of the poor condition of the roof.

5.- This July 16 we remember Celia Cruz, on the 18th anniversary of her departure. Celia will always remain alive in the memory as a great artist, but above all as a defender of Cuban freedom.