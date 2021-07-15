The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Thursday, July 15 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- Thousands of Cubans took to the streets again in support of the demands for freedom on the island. They did it with concerts, vigils, aboard boats and with caravans heading to Washington. The largest concentration occurred at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana, where artists and officials such as Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava arrived.

2.- After four days of protests on the island, the Cuban government will allow the importation of an unlimited amount of medicines, food and toiletries, through passengers on commercial flights who have relatives on the island. Airlines could impose other independent restrictions. The measure would take effect on July 19.

3.- ‘Murderer’, ‘they beat us’ and ‘they are starving us’. This is how they shouted at one of the most feared men in the Cuban regime, former Interior Minister Ramiro Valdés, who moved to Palma Soriano, in Santiago de Cuba, to try to calm the protesters. The leader had to leave escorted by security agents.

4.- Hundreds of Cubans who plan to set sail this weekend in a flotilla to waters bordering Cuba met at the Bayside Navy. But the Coast Guard discouraged this type of initiative and warned that any type of aid in this way would be illegal and requires the permission of the authorities.

5.- With a song to the virgin mambisa, many Cubans came to meet their patron at the Ermita de la Caridad. There they prayed at his feet, for Cuba and its freedom. During the next nine days, the image of the Virgin will be facing the sea, with her eyes fixed on her island. The creators of ‘Patria y Vida’ and other artists arrived there to pray for the protection of the Virgin.