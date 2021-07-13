The main news of the day in Miami and South Florida – .

Today is Tuesday, July 13 and these are the main news of the day:

1.- One day after the social outbreak in more than 25 cities in Cuba, the people returned to the streets in a second day of popular rebellion. They faced policemen, uniformed or in civilian clothes, who came out to repress the protesters. Independent media on the island denounced several injuries and hundreds of detainees from the protests.

2.- In South Florida, young Cuban-Americans joined a flotilla in solidarity with Cuba called through social networks. They went to the Miami-Dade marinas to launch boats into the sea and create a peaceful squad in support of the Cuban people. At the Pelican Harbor Navy, the Coast Guard and Border Patrol monitored the youth’s spontaneous operation.

3.- Images from the El Cerro neighborhood of Havana seem to show the police repressing people. Several residents denounce that the repressive bodies of the dictatorship are firing at the unarmed Cuban people, who are peacefully demanding freedom and an end to the dictatorship.

4.- Today, Tuesday, July 13, marks the 27th anniversary of the sinking of the March 13 tug. The boat, in which 72 people tried to escape from Cuba, was attacked by the authorities with powerful jets of water, sinking it and causing the death of 41 people, including 10 children.

5.- And the artists continue to send messages of solidarity. Alejandro Sanz wrote in his stories “Cuba en el alma”. Rapper Pitbull sent the message “freedom is everything, let’s support the Cuban people, freedom is coming.” Randy Malcom, a member of Gente de Zona, asked his compatriots to begin to be free, until the dictatorship leaves. “Homeland and life,” he wrote.